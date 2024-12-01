Regions Financial Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 19,223 call options on the company. This is an increase of 822% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,084 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on RF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Regions Financial Stock Up 0.0 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 16.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,485,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,306,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791,399 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 575.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,705,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,956 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,625,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,238,000 after buying an additional 1,014,706 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,252,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,562,000 after buying an additional 979,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at $19,322,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RF opened at $27.26 on Friday. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average of $22.10.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.50%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

