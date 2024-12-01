Reviewing Boomer (OTCMKTS:BOMH) & Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN)

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) and Boomer (OTCMKTS:BOMH – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hafnia and Boomer”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hafnia $1.92 billion 1.51 $793.28 million $1.70 3.35 Boomer $11.47 million N/A -$15.56 million N/A N/A

Hafnia has higher revenue and earnings than Boomer.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hafnia 53.44% 37.22% 22.26% Boomer N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Hafnia and Boomer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hafnia and Boomer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hafnia 0 0 2 0 3.00 Boomer 0 0 0 0 0.00

Hafnia presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.17%. Given Hafnia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hafnia is more favorable than Boomer.

Summary

Hafnia beats Boomer on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hafnia

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels. It provides ship owning, ship-management, investment, management, corporate support, and agency office services. In addition, the company provides integrated shipping platform, including technical management, commercial and chartering services, pool management, and large-scale bunker desk services. Hafnia Limited is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Boomer

Boomer Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various wellness products and services. It operates through Boomer E-Commerce, Boomer Wholesale, and Boomer Vietnam divisions. The company is involved in the research, development, acquisition, licensing, and sale of specialized natural products, including pain relief roll-ons; instafreeze pain rubs; immune gummies and tinctures, immune shots, and immune strength packages; pet supplements; massage oils; libido-enhancing supplements; and sunscreen products and lip balms. It also provides cloth face masks, gloves, gaiters, gowns, PPE pack covers, safety glasses, and sanitizers. The company sells its products online at BoomerNaturals.com, BoomerNaturalsWholesale. com, CVS.com, and TommyBahamaWellness.com, as well as though Boomer Naturals retail stores, approximately 8,000 CVS retail locations, Tommy Bahama retail locations, resorts and golf shops, chiropractic offices, specialty stores, and nail salons. Boomer Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

