Reviewing InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) and Penumbra (NYSE:PEN)

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) and InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Penumbra and InspireMD, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penumbra 0 5 8 1 2.71 InspireMD 0 0 1 0 3.00

Penumbra currently has a consensus target price of $230.92, indicating a potential downside of 5.41%. InspireMD has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 53.06%. Given InspireMD’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe InspireMD is more favorable than Penumbra.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Penumbra has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InspireMD has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

88.9% of Penumbra shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of InspireMD shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Penumbra shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.7% of InspireMD shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Penumbra and InspireMD”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penumbra $1.16 billion 8.05 $90.95 million $0.86 283.86 InspireMD $6.82 million 11.24 -$19.92 million ($0.75) -3.92

Penumbra has higher revenue and earnings than InspireMD. InspireMD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Penumbra, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Penumbra and InspireMD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penumbra 2.97% 8.99% 6.80% InspireMD -413.96% -69.42% -57.68%

Summary

Penumbra beats InspireMD on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX. It also provides access products, including guide catheters and the Penumbra distal delivery catheters under the Neuron, Neuron MAX Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, BMX81, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands; Penumbra System, an integrated mechanical thrombectomy system comprising reperfusion catheters and separators, the 3D Revascularization Device, aspiration tubing, and aspiration pump under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, Max, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands; and neuro embolization coiling systems that includes the Penumbra Coil 400, a detachable coil that provides an alternative for the treatment of aneurysms and other complex lesions, as well as Penumbra SMART COIL, a detachable coil to treat patients with a wide range of neurovascular lesions; and POD400 and PAC400 brands. In addition, the company provides peripheral embolization products, such as Ruby Coil System consisting of detachable coils for peripheral applications; Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, a low-profile microcatheter with a high-flow lumen; POD (Penumbra Occlusion Device) System, a single device solution; and Packing Coil, a complementary device for use in other peripheral embolization products. Further, it offers an immersive 3D computer-based technology platform under the real immersive system brand; and neurosurgical tools, such as Artemis Neuro Evacuation Device for surgical removal of fluid and tissue from the ventricles and cerebrum. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations and distributors. Penumbra, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions. InspireMD, Inc. has a strategic agreement with Jacobs Institute to execute an early feasibility study of CGuard Prime for the treatment of acute stroke patients with tandem lesions. The company sells its products through local distribution partners. InspireMD, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

