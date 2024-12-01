Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.75% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank set a C$6.25 price target on shares of Rogers Sugar and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.55.

TSE RSI opened at C$6.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$780.31 million, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.31. Rogers Sugar has a 52 week low of C$5.12 and a 52 week high of C$6.14.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

