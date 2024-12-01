Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Exchanges $130 Million Notes for Class A Common Stock

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition, operating under the name CompoSecure, Inc., has successfully exchanged all $130 million of its 7.00% Exchangeable Notes due 2026 for shares of the company’s Class A common stock. This exchange, previously issued by CompoSecure Holdings, L.L.C., a direct wholly owned subsidiary of Roman DBDR, marks a significant financial move for the company.

Get alerts:

Following this exchange, reported on November 29, 2024, there are no remaining outstanding Notes. Consequently, the company’s long-term debt has decreased from $330 million to $200 million. Post-exchange, an aggregate of 96,164,658 shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition’s Class A common stock remain outstanding.

An additional stock-related update includes the trading of the company’s Class A Common Stock under the symbol CMPO on the Nasdaq Global Market, and the trading of Redeemable warrants, each whole warrant exercisable for one share of Class A Common Stock, under the symbol CMPOW on the same market.

This strategic move signifies a significant shift in the company’s financial structure and demonstrates a commitment to optimizing its capital base. This exchange not only reduces the company’s long-term debt but also increases the number of outstanding common shares, potentially impacting the company’s shareholder base and overall market performance.

The communication regarding this financial update was signed by Steven J. Feder, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary of CompoSecure, Inc., marking a pivotal moment for Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition.

For further detailed information on this exchange and its implications for Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition’s financial position, interested parties can refer to the official documentation available on the company’s website or contact the company directly for inquiries.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition’s 8K filing here.

About Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

As of December 27, 2021, Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. was acquired by CompoSecure, LLC, in a reverse merger transaction. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecom industries.

Featured Stories