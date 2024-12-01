Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) (LON:ROSE) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) (LON:ROSE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 857 ($10.92) and last traded at GBX 857 ($10.92), with a volume of 233 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 845 ($10.76).

Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 738.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 349.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,428.33.

About Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L)

Rose Petroleum plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily explores for and develops oil and gas resources in the United States. The company holds a 75% working interest in Paradox Basin covering an approximately 80,000 net acres located in Utah, the United States. The company was formerly known as VANE Minerals plc and changed its name to Rose Petroleum plc in August 2013.

