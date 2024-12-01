Roth CH Acquisition V (NASDAQ:ROCLU) Holds Special Meeting and Receives Shareholder Approval for Business Combination

On November 26, 2024, Roth CH Acquisition V Co. (ROCLU) held a special meeting of its stockholders, where important proposals were considered and voted upon regarding the Company’s future direction. The meeting took place virtually via live webcast at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

At the meeting, with 3,728,929 shares of the Company’s common stock present either in person or by proxy, constituting 75.80% of the total outstanding shares and meeting the quorum requirements, stockholders approved all proposals presented.

Key among these approvals was the business combination proposal between ROCLU and New Era Helium Corp. The Company is now expecting to finalize the business combination promptly following approval to list the combined entity on Nasdaq, outlining its future growth strategies.

The Redomestication Merger Proposal, which involved merging the Company with and into its wholly owned Nevada subsidiary, received approval from stockholders holding approximately 75.04% of the outstanding common shares.

Similarly, the Business Combination Proposal, pertaining to the merger with New Era Helium Corp., was supported by approximately 99% of the shares represented.

Another significant approval was for the Charter Amendment Proposal where the adoption of the proposed articles of incorporation for the Combined Company gained approval from approximately 75.04% of the common stock’s outstanding shares.

Furthermore, several governance proposals, including a name change, increase in authorized common shares, and consideration of preferred stock, were also approved by an overwhelming majority of the Company’s stockholders present at the meeting.

Finally, the Directors Election Proposal to appoint key individuals to serve on the Combined Company’s Board of Directors and the Management Equity Incentive Plan Proposal both garnered approval from approximately 99% of the voting stockholders.

The Nasdaq Proposal, necessary for compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules in relation to the business combination, received approval from approximately 99% of the Company’s shares represented at the meeting.

Following these significant approvals, Roth CH Acquisition V Co. is looking ahead to execute its business combination and further strategic initiatives in line with the shareholders’ mandate.

