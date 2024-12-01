Route1 (CVE:ROI) Trading Up 75% – Time to Buy?

Route1 Inc. (CVE:ROI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 75% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 1,153,706 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,434% from the average session volume of 75,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Route1 Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8,864.92, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$1.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.16.

Route1 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Route1 Inc provides engineering and professional services using data capture technologies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; MobiNET aggregation gateway appliance; and DEFIMNET, a service delivery platform; and PocketValue P-3X, a secure storage token.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Route1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Route1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.