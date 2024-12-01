Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$175.92.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$162.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$169.00 to C$181.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$172.00 to C$188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$167.00 to C$176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$166.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 74,852 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$164.59, for a total value of C$12,320,115.24. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Antony Guzman sold 17,000 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$167.95, for a total value of C$2,855,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25 shares in the company, valued at C$4,198.75. This represents a 99.85 % decrease in their position. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,770 shares of company stock worth $23,959,265.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$176.16 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$120.28 and a 52 week high of C$176.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$170.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$157.99. The firm has a market cap of C$248.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported C$3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.95 by C$0.31. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 28.67%. The company had revenue of C$14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.27 billion. Equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.3454675 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 50.31%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

