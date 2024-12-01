Sageworth Trust Co Sells 807 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sageworth Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,815 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 2,494,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $464,744,000 after acquiring an additional 213,900 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,928,789 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $732,589,000 after buying an additional 373,307 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 7,087 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 160,226 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $207.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.81 and a 1-year high of $215.90.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 7th. Pivotal Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.20.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This represents a 3.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $1,132,366.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,797,072.91. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,026,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,148,795 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

