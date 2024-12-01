Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Samsara were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Samsara by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 69.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Samsara by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on IOT. Craig Hallum started coverage on Samsara in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Samsara in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 93,107 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total transaction of $3,716,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,856. The trade was a 54.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Bicket sold 93,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total value of $3,721,023.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,856. This represents a 54.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,809,695 shares of company stock valued at $85,445,322 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IOT stock opened at $53.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.44 and a beta of 1.52. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.86 and a 1-year high of $57.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.95.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

