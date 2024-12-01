Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,352 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $14,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 23,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.1% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 3.4% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 1.9% in the third quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Stock Down 0.5 %

SNY stock opened at $48.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $45.22 and a 12 month high of $58.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SNY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Sanofi

About Sanofi

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.