Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Position Increased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,649.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 8,249 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.6% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 69,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 611,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 30.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 78,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after acquiring an additional 18,095 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 15.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $133.34 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.67 and a 52-week high of $173.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRPT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $152.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.77.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

