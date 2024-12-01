Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.14, but opened at $4.97. Sasol shares last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 508,411 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Get Sasol alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SSL

Sasol Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Sasol

The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sasol during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sasol during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Sasol by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sasol by 3,112.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sasol by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sasol Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.