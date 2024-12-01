SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW) Short Interest Update

SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, an increase of 65.6% from the October 31st total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
SeaStar Medical Price Performance
NASDAQ:ICUCW opened at $0.03 on Friday. SeaStar Medical has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06.
SeaStar Medical Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SeaStar Medical
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for SeaStar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaStar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.