SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW) Short Interest Update

SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, an increase of 65.6% from the October 31st total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

NASDAQ:ICUCW opened at $0.03 on Friday. SeaStar Medical has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome.

