SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Trading 5.2% Higher – Here’s Why

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $3.05. 41,494 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,016,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

SLQT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of SelectQuote in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum started coverage on SelectQuote in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 6.66. The company has a market cap of $512.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $292.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.15 million. SelectQuote had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLQT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 124,005 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SelectQuote by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,081,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 43,197 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SelectQuote by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,894,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 21,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SelectQuote by 35.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 24,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

