Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.57 and last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 40990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASAI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sendas Distribuidora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Sendas Distribuidora to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average of $8.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 186.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 44.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares in the last quarter. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

