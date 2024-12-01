Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) & Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Critical Comparison

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) and Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sequans Communications and Netlist’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sequans Communications 138.26% 403.46% 31.37% Netlist -37.19% -852.20% -94.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Sequans Communications and Netlist, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sequans Communications 0 0 1 0 3.00 Netlist 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Sequans Communications currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 151.68%. Netlist has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 103.05%. Given Sequans Communications’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sequans Communications is more favorable than Netlist.

This table compares Sequans Communications and Netlist”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sequans Communications $30.56 million 2.43 -$40.99 million $1.41 2.11 Netlist $69.21 million 3.87 -$60.40 million ($0.22) -4.48

Sequans Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Netlist. Netlist is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sequans Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Sequans Communications has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Netlist has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.3% of Sequans Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Netlist shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Sequans Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Netlist shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sequans Communications beats Netlist on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A. engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules. The company also provides software, including source code and tools to enable manufacturers to integrate their solutions into their devices; and design support services. The company serves OEMs and ODMs Customers, as well as 4G and 5G wireless carriers. Sequans Communications S.A. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Paris, France.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. The company portfolio of proprietary technologies and design techniques, includes efficient planar design, alternative packaging techniques, and custom semiconductor logic, to deliver memory subsystems; and sells specialty memory modules and flash-based products for use in data center and industrial applications. It resells component products, including solid state drive (SSD), NAND flash, and dual inline memory module (DIMM) to storage customers, appliance customers, system builders, and cloud and datacenter customers; and sells component inventory to distributors and other users of memory integrated circuits. The company markets and sells its products through a direct sales force and a network of independent sales representatives. Netlist, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

