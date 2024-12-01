Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Trading Down 4.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.47 and last traded at $38.62. 57,713 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 128,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.26.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.28. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 12.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Shinhan Financial Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 83,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $609,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

