Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Trading Down 4.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.47 and last traded at $38.62. 57,713 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 128,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.26.
Shinhan Financial Group Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.28. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.
Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 12.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Shinhan Financial Group
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Shinhan Financial Group
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.