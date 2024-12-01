Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Receives $11.31 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.31.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SHLS shares. Citigroup upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SHLS

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $5.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.97. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $870.17 million, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $102.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Shoals Technologies Group

In related news, CEO Brandon Moss purchased 22,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $101,465.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 593,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,335. This represents a 3.90 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 184,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 131,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 101,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 12.8% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 54,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,206 shares in the last quarter.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Get Free Report

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.