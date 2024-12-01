Short Interest in Abits Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTS) Declines By 26.2%

Abits Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,100 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the October 31st total of 477,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Abits Group Price Performance

Abits Group stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. Abits Group has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.54.

About Abits Group

Abits Group Inc operates in the bitcoin mining business in the United States. The company was formerly known as Moxian (BVI) Inc and changed its name to Abits Group Inc in November 2023. Abits Group Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

