Short Interest in Abits Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTS) Declines By 26.2%

Abits Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,100 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the October 31st total of 477,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Abits Group Price Performance
Abits Group stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. Abits Group has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.54.
About Abits Group
