Short Interest in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Rises By 29.2%

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,910,000 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the October 31st total of 5,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $0.72 on Friday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 15.6% in the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 12,346,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,184 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10.7% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,775,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,657 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 28.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,786,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 394,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 230.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 43,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.79.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

