Short Interest in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Decreases By 14.5%

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the October 31st total of 4,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 744,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Alector Stock Performance

Shares of ALEC opened at $2.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.98. The company has a market cap of $253.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.66. Alector has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $8.90.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.33 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 257.54% and a negative return on equity of 108.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alector will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Alector

In other Alector news, CFO Marc Grasso sold 7,297 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $35,609.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,740 shares in the company, valued at $638,011.20. The trade was a 5.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 13,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $67,958.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 291,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,569.20. This trade represents a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,722 shares of company stock worth $232,883. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Alector in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alector in the third quarter worth about $40,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alector during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alector during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Alector from $35.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut Alector from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Alector from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alector currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

