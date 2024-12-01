Short Interest in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Increases By 19.5%

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,800 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the October 31st total of 80,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of GLV stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $6.30.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.0526 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.