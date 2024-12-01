Short Interest in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Increases By 19.5%

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,800 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the October 31st total of 80,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of GLV stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $6.30.

Get Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.0526 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 300.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 98,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 73,740 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 369,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 10,197 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC raised its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 57.7% during the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 223,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 81,718 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 254,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 11,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the second quarter worth $193,000.

(Get Free Report)

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.