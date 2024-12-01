Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Grows By 66.7%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
NASDAQ DVLU opened at $32.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.37 and its 200-day moving average is $29.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $33.06.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.0431 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Value index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap value stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by value metrics. DVLU was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.
