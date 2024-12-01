Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Grows By 66.7%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ DVLU opened at $32.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.37 and its 200-day moving average is $29.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $33.06.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.0431 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF ( NASDAQ:DVLU Free Report ) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 50.53% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF worth $15,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Value index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap value stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by value metrics. DVLU was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

