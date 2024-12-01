Short Interest in Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Rises By 67.2%

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,800 shares, a growth of 67.2% from the October 31st total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Ilika Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ILIKF opened at $0.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.31. Ilika has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $0.63.

About Ilika

Ilika plc designs, develops, and produces solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, MedTech, transportation, electric vehicles, and cordless consumer appliances.

