Short Interest in Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF) Decreases By 15.5%

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,100 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the October 31st total of 148,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Silver Elephant Mining Stock Performance
Shares of SILEF stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. Silver Elephant Mining has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.36.
About Silver Elephant Mining
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Silver Elephant Mining
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for Silver Elephant Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Elephant Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.