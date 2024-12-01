Short Interest in Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF) Decreases By 15.5%

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,100 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the October 31st total of 148,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Silver Elephant Mining Stock Performance

Shares of SILEF stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. Silver Elephant Mining has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.36.

About Silver Elephant Mining

Silver Elephant Mining Corp., a mineral exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral and energy projects. The company explores for gold, nickel, silver, lead, zinc, iron, vanadium, titanium, and coal. Its flagship project is the Pulacayo project covering an area of 3,560 hectares located in Quijarro province, Bolivia.

