Short Interest in West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Decreases By 15.7%

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 878,400 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the October 31st total of 1,042,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 76.4 days.
West African Resources Stock Performance
OTCMKTS WFRSF opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97. West African Resources has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.35.
About West African Resources
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than West African Resources
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for West African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.