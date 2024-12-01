Short Interest in West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Decreases By 15.7%

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 878,400 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the October 31st total of 1,042,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 76.4 days.

West African Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WFRSF opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97. West African Resources has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.35.

Get West African Resources alerts:

About West African Resources

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

West African Resources Limited engages in the mining, mineral processing, acquisition, exploration, and project development of gold projects in West Africa. The company has 90% interests in the Sanbrado Gold Project located in Burkina Faso; and Kiaka gold project located in Burkina Faso. It also holds 100% owned exploration license in the Toega Gold Project located in Burkina Faso.

Receive News & Ratings for West African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.