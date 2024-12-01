Short Interest in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Drops By 18.2%

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the October 31st total of 5,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 570,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Xencor Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $25.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.51. Xencor has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $26.84.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.27. Xencor had a negative net margin of 232.77% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Xencor will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Xencor

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xencor

In other Xencor news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 68,684 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $1,612,700.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 200,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,698,441.92. The trade was a 25.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 3,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $80,851.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,469,812.30. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 121,328 shares of company stock worth $2,879,673 over the last three months. 5.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XNCR. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 1.6% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Xencor by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Xencor by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Xencor by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 12,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XNCR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Xencor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

View Our Latest Report on Xencor

About Xencor

(Get Free Report)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.