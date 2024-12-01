Short Interest in Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPP) Decreases By 25.6%

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the October 31st total of 77,100 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 137,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zapp Electric Vehicles Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Zapp Electric Vehicles Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Zapp Electric Vehicles Group alerts:

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of ZAPP opened at $1.78 on Friday. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZAPP. Maxim Group started coverage on Zapp Electric Vehicles Group in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Zapp Electric Vehicles Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZAPP

About Zapp Electric Vehicles Group

(Get Free Report)

Zapp Electric Vehicles Limited operates an electric motorcycle company. Its i300 is the first in a suite of electric two-wheelers that the company plans to bring to market. It offers a direct-to-customer experience known as DSDTC (drop-ship-direct-to-customer). The company sells its product the i300, to customers online and delivered to the home, as well as provides at-home inspection, service, and support throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zapp Electric Vehicles Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.