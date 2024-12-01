SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Up 4.1% – What’s Next?

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.16 and last traded at $16.12. 48,218,577 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 54,705,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOFI has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup cut shares of SoFi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average of $8.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.60.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $697.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $552,817.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 521,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,620.60. This represents a 11.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $139,630.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,445.28. This trade represents a 6.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,287 shares of company stock valued at $863,250 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 55.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 65.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

See Also

