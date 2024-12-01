Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 193,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 93,559 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $6,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,296,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 180,792.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 25,311 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,096,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,644,000 after acquiring an additional 105,350 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $924,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 99,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 28,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.25 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPR stock opened at $32.36 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $37.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.84.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported ($3.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($2.87). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

