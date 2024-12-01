Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $421.69.
SPOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on SPOT
Institutional Trading of Spotify Technology
Spotify Technology Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $476.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $404.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.65. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $179.66 and a one year high of $489.69. The firm has a market cap of $94.94 billion, a PE ratio of 129.61 and a beta of 1.56.
Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Spotify Technology
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Spotify Technology
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- What is a SEC Filing?
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.