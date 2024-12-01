Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPP) Short Interest Update

Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 65.6% from the October 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sprott Copper Miners ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

COPP opened at $23.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.58. Sprott Copper Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $20.11 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The firm has a market cap of $26.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Copper Miners ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COPP. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Copper Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sprott Copper Miners ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Copper Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $772,000. Sparta 24 Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Copper Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,543,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Copper Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,641,000.

Sprott Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Copper Miners ETF (COPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Copper Miners index. The fund is passively managed, tracking a modified market-cap weighted index comprised of companies in the mining, exploration, development, and production of copper. The fund invests in securities of issuers from all around the world.

