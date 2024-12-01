STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stake Lessened by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,615 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $29.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.16. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $52.68. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 66.14 and a beta of 0.61.

STAAR Surgical Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

