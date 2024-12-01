Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 532.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 7.0% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,891,000 after buying an additional 140,042 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,768,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,999,000 after acquiring an additional 22,390 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,410,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,604,000 after acquiring an additional 53,532 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 592,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,697,000 after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 65.3% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 571,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,064,000 after purchasing an additional 225,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 116,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,723,707. This represents a 5.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chad Bickford sold 2,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $269,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,306,106. This represents a 10.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,591 shares of company stock worth $3,885,938. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.29.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 1.0 %

STLD stock opened at $145.27 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.60 and a 52-week high of $155.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.87.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 9.80%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 16.65%.

About Steel Dynamics

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Articles

