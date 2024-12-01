Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) & VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) Financial Contrast

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) and VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stellantis and VinFast Auto”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellantis $205.13 billion 0.20 $20.13 billion $3.15 4.19 VinFast Auto $38,066.43 billion 0.00 -$2.40 billion ($1.10) -3.77

Stellantis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VinFast Auto. VinFast Auto is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stellantis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellantis 1 8 4 1 2.36 VinFast Auto 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Stellantis and VinFast Auto, as provided by MarketBeat.

Stellantis currently has a consensus price target of $27.34, indicating a potential upside of 107.08%. VinFast Auto has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 116.87%. Given VinFast Auto’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VinFast Auto is more favorable than Stellantis.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.5% of Stellantis shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Stellantis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of VinFast Auto shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Stellantis and VinFast Auto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellantis N/A N/A N/A VinFast Auto -160.97% N/A -43.11%

Volatility and Risk

Stellantis has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VinFast Auto has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stellantis beats VinFast Auto on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, DS, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Ram, Opel, Lancia, Vauxhall, Peugeot, and Comau brand names through distributors and dealers. Stellantis N.V. was founded in 1899 and is based in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

About VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses. The E-scooter segment provides design, development, manufacturing, and sales of e-scooters, and related battery lease and battery charging service for e-scooters. The Spare Parts, and Aftermarket Services segment engages in sale of spare parts and aftermarket services for automobiles and e-scooters. VinFast Auto Ltd. is based in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. VinFast Auto Ltd. is a subsidiary of Vingroup Joint Stock Company.

