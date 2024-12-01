Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 156.0% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 143,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after acquiring an additional 87,214 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,356,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,760,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,550,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 222.0% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 17,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 12,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Stock Performance

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $61.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.10. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.42 and a 200-day moving average of $58.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

Further Reading

