Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIPT) Price Target to C$7.50

Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIPT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.40 to C$7.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE QIPT opened at C$3.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.12. Quipt Home Medical has a 52 week low of C$3.28 and a 52 week high of C$6.98. The stock has a market cap of C$153.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

