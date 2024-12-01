Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN)

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 49,946 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 45% compared to the typical daily volume of 34,484 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 20.0% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth $860,000.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA YINN opened at $27.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.93. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $59.26.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

