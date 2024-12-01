StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Endeavor Group Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE:EDR opened at $30.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.87. Endeavor Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 48,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $1,399,031.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,831,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,179,412.88. This trade represents a 2.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 225,272 shares of company stock worth $6,372,925 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.
Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.
