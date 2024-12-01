StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Endeavor Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:EDR opened at $30.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.87. Endeavor Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 48,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $1,399,031.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,831,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,179,412.88. This trade represents a 2.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 225,272 shares of company stock worth $6,372,925 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

