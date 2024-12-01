StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 66.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ TCON opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148,316.16, a PE ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.48. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $14.75.
About TRACON Pharmaceuticals
