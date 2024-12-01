StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

VSTO has been the topic of several other reports. Aegis cut Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Roth Mkm cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $44.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.94 and a beta of 0.79. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $44.72.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $665.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.72 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 19.53%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $34,842,000. Slotnik Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 528.8% during the 3rd quarter. Slotnik Capital LLC now owns 503,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,708,000 after buying an additional 423,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 4,019.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 316,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,400,000 after buying an additional 308,811 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,352,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,932,000 after buying an additional 218,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2,197.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 193,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 185,181 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The Kinetic Group segment designs, develops, distributes, and manufactures ammunition, primers, and components for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and the military.

