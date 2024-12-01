StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Qurate Retail Stock Performance
NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61. Qurate Retail has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 75,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $73,515.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Qurate Retail Company Profile
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
