StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61. Qurate Retail has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 75,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $73,515.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Qurate Retail Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 39,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 19,265 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Qurate Retail by 76.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 39,807 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Qurate Retail by 100.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 104,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 52,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 246.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 114,736 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

