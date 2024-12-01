StockNews.com Upgrades Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Hertz Global Stock Up 6.5 %

Hertz Global stock opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.03. Hertz Global has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $10.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.62.

Hertz Global Company Profile

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

