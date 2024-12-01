StockNews.com Upgrades Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $3.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.10. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $3.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 264.16% and a negative net margin of 257.87%. The business had revenue of $49.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $150,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 272,123 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 167.8% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 103,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 64,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 145,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 16.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 544,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 77,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

