Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.40 and last traded at $22.40, with a volume of 21179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.26.
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
The company has a market capitalization of $811.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.57.
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a $0.1292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Company Profile
The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.
