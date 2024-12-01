Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.40 and last traded at $22.40, with a volume of 21179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.26.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $811.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.57.

Get Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF alerts:

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a $0.1292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HNDL. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 2,125.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 164,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 157,059 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 184,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after buying an additional 113,777 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,892,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 237.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 40,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 341.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 41,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 32,371 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.