Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.18, but opened at $14.67. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shares last traded at $14.71, with a volume of 74,158 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SMFG

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Up 4.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.14. The company has a market cap of $96.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.59.

In related news, Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo purchased 9,247,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $551,773,323.27. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,247,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,773,323.27. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 251,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 90,959 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 42,675 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 21.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 493,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 87,993 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 84,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.