Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Trading Down 9.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Surgical Innovations Group plc (LON:SUN – Get Free Report) dropped 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Approximately 28,735 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,267,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.55 ($0.01).

Surgical Innovations Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.66 million, a P/E ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 0.65.

Surgical Innovations Group Company Profile

Surgical Innovations Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and export of medical products for use in laparoscopic and robotic minimally invasive surgery in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Distribution.

