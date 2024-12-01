Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,047,095 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 1,822,317 shares.The stock last traded at $10.25 and had previously closed at $10.04.

Suzano Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suzano

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUZ. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Suzano during the 2nd quarter valued at $675,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suzano in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Suzano by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 278,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 52,334 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its position in Suzano by 152.9% in the third quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 3,538,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,719 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Suzano by 42.0% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 52,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 15,535 shares during the period. 2.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

